Toys Ahoy! A Maritime Childhood

Toys Ahoy! is a new and fun exhibition that connects the young and the young at heart. With 100 different items on display such as children’s books, games and toys, this exhibit will excite everyone of all ages! The collection includes wood and paper battleships, board games, card games, puzzles, motorized miniature engines and other historic toys and collectibles from years gone by.

Take a look at the Lego room in the Model gallery, where a continuation of the Lego ship building competition is on display. There will also be a STEM activity to design your own toy boat, and the opportunity to hear stories and learn amazing facts from toy collectors and designers.

Come explore your childhood again and delight in this wonderful exhibit as we take you down memory lane with Toys Ahoy! at America’s National Maritime Museum!