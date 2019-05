Spend the evening enjoying beautiful river views in the Town of West Point, plus delicious food and beverages from The Scottish Pig, FoodaTude...Food with Attitude, Sno-to-Go, and Gauthier Vineyard, with live music by the West Point High School Jazz Band. Come meet us down by the river and discover why West Point is truly one special place!

For more information, visit us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/townofwestpointva and www.facebook.com/ilovewestpointva!