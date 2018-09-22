Touching Heart Family Gala

Touching Heart’s Family Gala is a night of inspiration that you won’t forget! Families and members of the community come together to celebrate kindness and compassion as we empower kids to change the world! This unique gala is the first of its kind and offers the star treatment – an evening of dining, dancing, fun activities, and a silent auction.

We currently have opportunities for exclusive sponsorship of this unique event - which include VIP tickets to the Gala, promotion of company throughout all digital and print publications, as well as special recognition and speaking opportunities at the event.