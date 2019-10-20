Among the most acclaimed and performed operas of all time, Tosca is a volatile tale of romance, jealousy, intrigue and murder set against the backdrop of Rome on the verge of military invasion.

Composed by Giacomo Puccini

Directed by Lillian Groag

Sung in Italian with English Supertitles

The orchestra for this production is provided by the Virginia Symphony Orchestra.

Join Dr. Glenn Winters for his “Opera Up Close” pre-curtain talk forty-five minutes before each performance for his informative and entertaining insights on each production.