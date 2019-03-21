Topgolf FORE Horizons 2019

Join us at Horizons Hampton Roads Topgolf FORE Horizons!

Topgolf Virginia Beach and Horizons Hampton Roads are teaming up to raise funds for Horizons Hampton Roads' life transforming summer program. All proceeds benefit over 400 low-income public school children and provides summer learning opportunities to help them reach their full potential!

Topgolf's tournament style is more social and exciting than your traditional on-course golf tournament. The whole second floor is reserved for our guests with heated bays and a buffet. There will be raffles, a wine pull, as well as an opportunity to try your hand at beating one of Topgolf's pros. Its an awesome event you do not want to miss!

Sign up individually or as a team online now!

https://horizonshamptonroads.ejoinme.org/TopGolfFOREHorizons2019

Also don't miss our online raffle with a grand prize of a once in a lifetime VIP Experience at Chesapeake Bay Distillery!

https://raffles.ticketprinting.com/raffle/8957-Topgolf-Fore-Horizons-Raffle/