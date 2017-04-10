Tom Tom Founders Festival

The Downtown Mall Charlottesville, Virginia 22904

The Sixth Annual Tom Tom Founders Festival takes place on Founder’s week (April 10-16, 2017) with nonstop talks, workshops, panels, installations, concerts and parties. The converging disciplines of music, art, design, business, science and technology connect people and new ideas with the resources necessary to impact the future. Founders Day is a Charlottesville tradition to celebrate Jefferson’s birthday. Like the founding polymath, Tom Tom explores the field to fork movement, new discoveries, technology, education, public art, and creative expositions.

The Downtown Mall Charlottesville, Virginia 22904

