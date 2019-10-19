A Toast to History

Come taste your favorite 18th-century drinks served in a historic tavern with engaging hosts, and even hear live music played by Colonial Faire! Take advantage of this unique opportunity to drink like a Federalist!

In the 1820s, the Tavern lost its license, but today we invite you to join us at the sign of the Rising Sun for a special night of tastings and conversation on the favored drinks of our founding fathers. We will serve several samples, light refreshments, as well as non-alcoholic 18th-century drinks. There's something for everyone, whether it's syllabub, hot chocolate, punch, or ale! Non-alcoholic versions will be available for each, in addition to complimentary citrus tea and snacks for all guests.

This open house style tour will last from 6pm to 8pm on Saturday, October 19th. Guests will be invited to explore whichever rooms they please--and each tasting--at their own pace. You can come at any time between 6pm and 8pm! Two ticket options are available: choose between a "Tavern Taster Ticket" that allows spirited tastings for $25, or a non-spirited tasting "Standard Ticket" for $20. WHM members may call the Rising Sun Tavern to receive a $5 discount on either ticket option. All guests are encouraged to reserve a ticket online ahead of time. Tickets will be sold at the door for each ticket option at $30 and $25, respectively.