Titanic Dinner - Hosted by the James Madison Belle Grove Foundation

Iceberg right ahead!

Belle Grove Plantation marks the 105th anniversary of this historic event in our history with a period dinner. Many menus of the elaborate fare survived the sinking and we will be bringing some of these elegant dishes back for one night.

For this night only, first-class, second-class and third-class passengers will dine at the same table. Select your class when you purchase your ticket. Dress in period and find yourself sliding back in time. You may purchase a memorable passenger or allow us to select a passenger for you. We encourage you to do some research before coming to the event so that you can assume your passenger’s identity for the evening.

When you arrive, you will receive a special boarding pass with your passenger’s name as a souvenir and have a complimentary photo to remember your evening.

Cocktail Hour with passed hors d'oeuvres – 6pm to 7pm

Eight Course Tasting Dinner – 7pm to 10pm

After Dinner Nightcaps – 10pm to 11pm

To Purchase Tickets:

https://squareup.com/store/belle-grove-plantation-bed-and-breakfast/item/titanic-dinner

SPECIAL!

Book a suite for the Titanic Dinner and get one ticket free when purchasing two tickets!

All proceeds to benefit the James Madison Belle Grove Foundation. Through events like this, the foundation can continue their Prime Mission of preservation, restoration, improvement, maintains and educating the public about Belle Grove and its amazing American History. For more information on this non-profit organization, please visit www.bellegroveplantation.org