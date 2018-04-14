Step back in time to a period of luxury, elegance and 5-star service with our Titanic Afternoon Tea. Set in the historic surroundings of Belle Grove Plantation, our Afternoon Tea is an experience not to be missed!

Step abroad and receive your passenger boarding pass with the name of a real Titanic passenger. Meet our First-Class Ladies of the Titanic such as Margaret Brown and Lady Duff Gordon.

Our special menu of two flavors of scones, three flavors of tea sandwiches and three flavors of petite desserts will be served with our special blends of loose-leaf tea.

Tickets

Deadline for purchase is Sunday, April 8th

Advance Tickets – On or before March 30th – $40

Tickets – After March 30th – $50

Cancellation

You may cancel your tickets for a full refund on or before March 30th – After March 30th or no shows Tickets are non-refundable

Children

We love having all ages at Belle Grove for Afternoon Tea. But we would like to limit the youngest to 5 and older please.

Dietary Concerns

Due to the nature of Afternoon Tea, we are sorry, but we are not able to accommodate gluten-free, sugar free or dairy free diets for this event.