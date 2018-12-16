"'Tis The Season" A Holiday Cabaret with Chris Urquiaga

Creative Cauldron - Holiday Cabaret Series

Come enjoy an evening of fun, holiday music performed by Chris Urquiaga. You'll hear combined sounds of pop, R&B and Latin music to create an exciting, musical experience and to spice up your holiday season. From the old Christmas classics, to brand new tunes penned by Chris, you'll be able to sing along and have a really good time at this show!

General Admission $22 - Seniors/Military $20 - Students $18

Tables for Two with wine $60 - Tables for Four with wine $120

*please note: to order a table, you will enter the total person count as the quantity in the appropriate table type (i.e. 2 for a table for two and 4 for a table for four)