Tips for Writing a Strong Beginning to Your Novel

Make the first pages of your novel captivating and compelling so you can draw in the reader, especially in today's market when potential readers can "Look Inside." This workshop will help you decide where to start your story, how much (or little) to reveal in your opening scene, and how to establish the "promise" of your novel upfront. Presenter is novelist Linda Acorn Budzinski. The link for this program will be added prior to the program time listed. Visit the Loudoun County Public Library event calendar for the link and more information.