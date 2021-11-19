Tickets are now on sale for Tinsel! – Loudoun County’s newest, fully interactive winter destination. November 19th through January 22nd, rekindle the sparkle and playful spirit of the season for this outdoor festival. Expect a unique and collection of light displays, entertainment and fun activities that appeal to one and all, along with amazing food and drink from popular area food trucks and Loudoun County’s incredible wineries and breweries.

A convenient and accessible Northern VA to-do, located near multiple hotels where you can stay, play and celebrate.

’Tis the season to get back out for date nights, family fun, team outings, holiday parties and more. said Stephanie Snapkoski, V.P. B.F. Saul Hospitality Group. “We are also thrilled to announce exclusive activations with the Washington Capitals. There will be special events and appearances throughout the season and we know Caps Fans will love what we have put together.” O’Malley’s is one of the area’s official viewing destinations for away games - head inside to enjoy Caps-inspired holiday decor, amazing food and drinks and the camaraderie.

The event starts on Sparkle Drive. Don’t forget to log-in to the Sweet Spot Scavenger Hunt before dancing through the one hundred and twenty-foot tinsel tunnel decked out with twinkling lights and festive music. Stop in at the #gettinseled tent for a warm drink and Insta-worthy dress-up moments before strolling by #Allcaps Corner into Stargazer Square. From selfies with Santa, VIP entertainment, craft demonstrations and more, check the Event Schedule for all the updates and opportunities to #gettinseled! in-between activations, be sure to grab a bite and a drink at the big bevvy tent or stop the food trucks nearby to get a fix of your favorites while hanging out by the 18-foot holiday tree. The sweet smell of Candy Lane beckons with goodies and more animated holiday lights, before the fire-pits on Snowflake Street catch your eye. Rove the avenues for a host of beautiful, fun or silly photo ops, or just enjoy the holiday lights at every turn! Selfies with Santa, carolers roving the avenues and a host of beautiful, silly and nostalgic photo opportunities will complete the merry event.

Joining the fun are official sponsors Inova Health Foundation and Capital One Hall. Capital One Hall, Northern Virginia's newest venue and a cornerstone of the broader Capital One Center development in Tysons, Virginia, will host Fairfax County non-profit arts groups through ArtsFairfax, as well as Broadway productions, comedy, dance, and concerts. For each ticket purchased, a $1 donation will go to the Inova Health Foundation to support the growing healthcare needs of our community, including caring for those most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Inova Health Foundation supports Inova’s mission to provide world-class healthcare – every time, every touch – to each person in every community we have the privilege to serve.

Tinsel!, located outside the Holiday Inn Dulles off of Route 28, 45425 ( Appropriately named) Holiday Drive, Sterling, VA will open November 19th and run through January 22nd. Tinsel! will be open Sunday through Thursday from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m and Friday through Saturday 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Special corporate and holiday packages are available. For more information on Tinsel! Visit www.tinselva.com or call 703.480.7454.

About Tinsel!

Tinsel! Is Northern Virginia’s newest immersive, fun-loving and fully interactive winter destination. Created to infuse the months of November through January with a unique and changing collection of light displays, entertainment and fun activities that appeal to one and all. Tinsel! Invites you to rekindle the sparkle and playful spirit of the season in a curated, outdoor winter wonderland the likes of which you’ve never experienced before. #GetTinseled