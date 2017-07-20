The Tin Pan

2017 marks 29 years since stand-up bassist Hank Futch joined forces with longtime friend, fellow Cub Scout, and acoustic guitarist/vocalist Bobby Houck under the band name “Blue Dogs,” and so they will celebrate their 29th Anniversary on December 29, 2017, once again at The Charleston Music Hall, with many special guests to be announced later in the year. The Blue Dogs continue to perform in 2017 on a regular basis at venues everywhere including clubs, festivals, and colleges as well as for corporate events, private parties, and fundraisers. They maintain an international fan-base, with all 9 of their recordings available through iTunes and other digital portals via their distributor, Redeye, and their CD's, DVD's and other merchandise offered exclusively at their website, www.bluedogs.com.