Time Travelers: Free Admission Weekend

It’s that time again for the Time Travelers admission-free weekend! Tourists and locals alike are invited to discover the area’s treasures spanning 400 years of fascinating history, including historic homes, museums and other one-of-a-kind attractions. 18 of the Richmond region’s historic sites will offer visitors a “Passport” to time-travel during a special admission-free weekend, March 24-25.
Each site will offer complimentary admission to visitors who show a Time Travelers Passport, available via download from the participating locations’ websites (Click the link provided or visit sites listed). This special offer equates to savings of more than $65 per person. (Some restrictions may apply.)
There are several participating sites that will be a part of this fun, annual tradition.
Participating sites include:
1812 Wickham House and the Valentine First Freedom Center
Agecroft Hall & Gardens
The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design
Chimborazo Medical Museum (Richmond National Battlefield Park)
Clarke-Palmore House
Courtney Road Service Station
Dabbs House Museum
The John Marshall House
Maggie L. Walker National Historic Site
Magnolia Grange, Chesterfield County Museum and 1892 Historic Jail
Maymont
Meadow Farm Museum at Crump Park
The Poe Museum
Virginia Randolph Museum
Walkerton Tavern
The American Civil War Museum – White House of the Confederacy
Wilton House Museum