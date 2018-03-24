Time Travelers: Free Admission Weekend

It’s that time again for the Time Travelers admission-free weekend! Tourists and locals alike are invited to discover the area’s treasures spanning 400 years of fascinating history, including historic homes, museums and other one-of-a-kind attractions. 18 of the Richmond region’s historic sites will offer visitors a “Passport” to time-travel during a special admission-free weekend, March 24-25.

Each site will offer complimentary admission to visitors who show a Time Travelers Passport, available via download from the participating locations’ websites (Click the link provided or visit sites listed). This special offer equates to savings of more than $65 per person. (Some restrictions may apply.)

There are several participating sites that will be a part of this fun, annual tradition.

Participating sites include:

1812 Wickham House and the Valentine First Freedom Center

Agecroft Hall & Gardens

The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design

Chimborazo Medical Museum (Richmond National Battlefield Park)

Clarke-Palmore House

Courtney Road Service Station

Dabbs House Museum

The John Marshall House

Maggie L. Walker National Historic Site

Magnolia Grange, Chesterfield County Museum and 1892 Historic Jail

Maymont

Meadow Farm Museum at Crump Park

The Poe Museum

Virginia Randolph Museum

Walkerton Tavern

The American Civil War Museum – White House of the Confederacy

Wilton House Museum