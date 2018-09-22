Time Travelers: Free Admission Weekend

The Valentine is again participating in the Time Travelers admission-free weekend! Tourists and locals alike are invited to discover the area’s treasures spanning 400 years of fascinating history, including historic homes, museums and other one-of-a-kind attractions. 20 of the Richmond region’s historic sites will offer visitors a “passport” to time-travel during a special admission-free weekend, September 22-23.
Each site will offer complimentary admission to visitors who show a Time Travelers Passport, available via download from the participating locations’ websites. This special offer equates to savings of more than $65 per person. (Some restrictions may apply.)
Participating sites include:
Agecroft Hall & Gardens
The American Civil War Museum – Museum & White House of the Confederacy
The American Civil War Museum – Historic Tredegar
The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design
Chesterfield County Museum and 1892 Historic Jail
Chimborazo Medical Museum (Richmond National Battlefield Park)
Clarke-Palmore House
Courtney Road Service Station
Dabbs House Museum
Deep Run Schoolhouse
Historic St. John’s Church
The John Marshall House
The Edgar Allan Poe Museum
Maggie L. Walker National Historic Site
Maymont
Meadow Farm Museum at Crump Park
The Valentine and the 1812 Wickham House
The Valentine First Freedom Center
Virginia Randolph Museum
Wilton House Museum