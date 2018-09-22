Time Travelers: Free Admission Weekend

The Valentine is again participating in the Time Travelers admission-free weekend! Tourists and locals alike are invited to discover the area’s treasures spanning 400 years of fascinating history, including historic homes, museums and other one-of-a-kind attractions. 20 of the Richmond region’s historic sites will offer visitors a “passport” to time-travel during a special admission-free weekend, September 22-23.

Each site will offer complimentary admission to visitors who show a Time Travelers Passport, available via download from the participating locations’ websites. This special offer equates to savings of more than $65 per person. (Some restrictions may apply.)

Participating sites include:

Agecroft Hall & Gardens

The American Civil War Museum – Museum & White House of the Confederacy

The American Civil War Museum – Historic Tredegar

The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design

Chesterfield County Museum and 1892 Historic Jail

Chimborazo Medical Museum (Richmond National Battlefield Park)

Clarke-Palmore House

Courtney Road Service Station

Dabbs House Museum

Deep Run Schoolhouse

Historic St. John’s Church

The John Marshall House

The Edgar Allan Poe Museum

Maggie L. Walker National Historic Site

Maymont

Meadow Farm Museum at Crump Park

The Valentine and the 1812 Wickham House

The Valentine First Freedom Center

Virginia Randolph Museum

Wilton House Museum