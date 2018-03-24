Time Travelers: Free Admission to Historic Sites in Richmond

The Valentine 1015 Clay Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219

Tourists and locals alike are invited to discover the area's treasures spanning 400 years of fascinating history, including historic homes, museums and other one-of-a -kind attractions. 18 of the Richmond region’s historic sites will offer visitors a “Passport” to time-travel during a special admission-free weekend, March 24-25.

Each site will offer complimentary admission to visitors who show a Time Travelers Passport, available via download from the participating locations’ websites.

Participating sites include:

Agecroft Hall

The American Civil War Museum – White House of the Confederacy

The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design

Chesterfield County Museum and 1892 Historic Jail

Chimborazo Medical Museum (Richmond National Battlefield Park)

Clarke-Palmore House

Courtney Road Service Station

Dabbs House Museum

The Edgar Allan Poe Museum

Maggie L. Walker National Historic Site

Magnolia Grange Museum House

Maymont

Meadow Farm Museum at Crump Park

The Valentine and the 1812 Wickham House

The Valentine First Freedom Center

Virginia Randolph Museum

Walkerton Tavern

Wilton House Museum

The Valentine 1015 Clay Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219
Art & Exhibitions, History
