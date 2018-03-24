Time Travelers: Free Admission to Historic Sites in Richmond

Tourists and locals alike are invited to discover the area's treasures spanning 400 years of fascinating history, including historic homes, museums and other one-of-a -kind attractions. 18 of the Richmond region’s historic sites will offer visitors a “Passport” to time-travel during a special admission-free weekend, March 24-25.
Each site will offer complimentary admission to visitors who show a Time Travelers Passport, available via download from the participating locations’ websites.
Participating sites include:
Agecroft Hall
The American Civil War Museum – White House of the Confederacy
The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design
Chesterfield County Museum and 1892 Historic Jail
Chimborazo Medical Museum (Richmond National Battlefield Park)
Clarke-Palmore House
Courtney Road Service Station
Dabbs House Museum
The Edgar Allan Poe Museum
Maggie L. Walker National Historic Site
Magnolia Grange Museum House
Maymont
Meadow Farm Museum at Crump Park
The Valentine and the 1812 Wickham House
The Valentine First Freedom Center
Virginia Randolph Museum
Walkerton Tavern
Wilton House Museum