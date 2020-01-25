Les Yeux du Monde presents

Time: Ann Lyne, John McCarthy, Ana Rendich

25 January - 1 March 2020

Opening Reception, Saturday, 25 January, 4 - 6 p.m.

To kick off 2020, the 25th year of LYDM, the gallery will contemplate our history and Time, looking back at our past and forward into our hoped-for future. In so doing, we will honor some of the artists who have been part of the gallery for a long time while we also introduce promising new or emerging talents. In Time we will show two artists who have been with the gallery since it’s beginning, John McCarthy and Ann Lyne, while also featuring the innovative resin work of relative newcomer Ana Rendich. The late John McCarthy was one of the first visitors to Les Yeux du Monde in 1995 and he was bearing impressive paintings and a brilliant artists’ statement that revealed his thorough knowledge of current philosophy as well as the artistic tradition in which he worked. His work, though usually modest in size is stunning in impact. His colors and gauzy paint handling brings to mind Rothko, Matisse and Wolf Kahn with whom he studied. Another artist we have shown since our beginning Ann Lyne, is also well versed in the history of modernist art. She studied art history and aesthetics as well as studio art at Queens College, University of Richmond and VCU before completing her MFA at American University. Her still lifes and landscapes merge reality and abstraction, drawing from her favorite modernists from Cezanne to Matisse and Diebenkorn in her own gestural brushwork and calligraphic sure line. A more recent addition to the gallery’s stable is the Argentinian born Ana Rendich, who creates exciting jewel like brilliantly hued works in resin and oil. These pieces she arranges to create dialogues through space and time with one another and with the viewer through the literal reflections on their surfaces.

The show opens on Saturday, January 26 with a reception from 4 – 6 p.m. The exhibition runs through Sunday, March 1, 2020. There will be a Lunch with Ana Rendich Wednesday, February 19. The gallery is open Thursday - Sunday 1 - 5 p.m. For more information, consult our website, LYDM.co or call 434-973-5566.

