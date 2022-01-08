TIM “E” AS ELVIS

to

Colonial Downs 10515 Colonial Downs Parkway, Virginia 23124

The Tim ‘E’ Show stars International Multi Award Winning Elvis. Tim ‘E’ has travelled all over the World performing his tribute to the King of Rock and Roll , including being the very first Elvis Tribute Artist to perform in Mainland China in Shanghai for a 10 day Tour!

Tim ‘E’ was crowned the 2013 KING OF THE WORLD ELVIS and TRIBUTE ARTIST WORLD CHAMPION, on August 16th in Memphis,Tennessee and is currently starring as Elvis in the production ELVIS AND THE SUPERSTARS in Pigeon Forge Tennessee at Steven Best’s Smoky Mountain Theatre.

Must be 21+. Must purchase a table for 4.

Info

Colonial Downs 10515 Colonial Downs Parkway, Virginia 23124
Concerts & Live Music
8049667223
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - TIM “E” AS ELVIS - 2022-01-08 07:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - TIM “E” AS ELVIS - 2022-01-08 07:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - TIM “E” AS ELVIS - 2022-01-08 07:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - TIM “E” AS ELVIS - 2022-01-08 07:00:00 ical
refill-sept15

Events

View more
Fall-newsletter

Most Popular