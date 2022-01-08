TIM “E” AS ELVIS

The Tim ‘E’ Show stars International Multi Award Winning Elvis. Tim ‘E’ has travelled all over the World performing his tribute to the King of Rock and Roll , including being the very first Elvis Tribute Artist to perform in Mainland China in Shanghai for a 10 day Tour!

Tim ‘E’ was crowned the 2013 KING OF THE WORLD ELVIS and TRIBUTE ARTIST WORLD CHAMPION, on August 16th in Memphis,Tennessee and is currently starring as Elvis in the production ELVIS AND THE SUPERSTARS in Pigeon Forge Tennessee at Steven Best’s Smoky Mountain Theatre.

Must be 21+. Must purchase a table for 4.