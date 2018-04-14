Tides Taste of Spring

The Tides Inn 480 King Carter Drive, Virginia Beach, Virginia 22480

Get ready for a day full of great music from the Bobby Blackhat Band with Tom Euler - also Chris Stanley, delicious food, Virginia wines, and craft beer tastings, plus artisans, gifts, clothing, jewelry, fresh produce and so much more! Tickets are $35 each for over 21, $20 for under 21. Your ticket includes unlimited craft beer tastings, a commemorative tasting glass, Virginia wine tastings and "Try Sailing" from Premier Sailing. Early Bird Ticket Price of $5 off admission through March 15th.

Info
The Tides Inn 480 King Carter Drive, Virginia Beach, Virginia 22480
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink
8044384421
Events

