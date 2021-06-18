The Tides Inn’s Shoreline Celebration Event

The Tides Inn is kicking off Father’s Day weekend with a Shoreline Celebration event on Friday, June 18th. The property invites you to join in on a community planting day in partnership with the Friends of the Rappahannock. This event is part of the Tides Inn’s shoreline restoration project aimed to revitalize the waterfront of Carter’s Creek through the development of a living shoreline, oyster reef, beach restoration, and hands-one educational programming. Participants are invited to stay after the planting experience to enjoy an oyster roast and live music.

The Oyster Roast will be a low-country boil style dinner on the Tides Inn’s beachfront. Executive Chef Truman Jones and team will be serving up a selection of the local and coastal cuisine. There will also be cocktail stations, a visit from Rosie the bar cart, musical entertainment, and more!

Friday, June 18

12-5 p.m. Community Planting (snacks and beverages provided)

5-8 p.m. Live Music & Oyster Roast

Tickets are priced at $100 per adult; $50 ages 18 and under.