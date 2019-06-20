Tickle My Ears

Thursday, June 20 at 10:30 a.m.
Meet us in the gallery for immersive story times. We’ll read some of Eric Carle’s most popular books in our summer exhibition, Eric Carle: Moonlit Nights & Other Illustrations. For ages 2–5.
Chrysler Museum of Art 1 Memorial Place, Virginia 23510
Thursday, June 20 at 10:30 a.m.
Meet us in the gallery for immersive story times. We’ll read some of Eric Carle’s most popular books in our summer exhibition, Eric Carle: Moonlit Nights & Other Illustrations. For ages 2–5.
Apr 9, 2019
Explore Nayarit state. Read more
Punch up your next Taco Tuesday with global recipes and textures. Read more
Furniture handcrafted by Richmond-based McKinnon & Harris is designed to go the distance. Read more
© 2016 Cape Fear Publishing Co. Inc.