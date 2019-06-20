Tickle My Ears

Chrysler Museum of Art 1 Memorial Place, Virginia 23510

Thursday, June 20 at 10:30 a.m.

Meet us in the gallery for immersive story times. We’ll read some of Eric Carle’s most popular books in our summer exhibition, Eric Carle: Moonlit Nights & Other Illustrations. For ages 2–5.

Chrysler Museum of Art 1 Memorial Place, Virginia 23510
