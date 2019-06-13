Thursday Jams Presents: The New Respects June 13 Abingdon VA

For Fans Of: Alabama Shakes, Elle King, Lenny Kravitz

Falling into a genre of their own, The New Respects mesh pop, soul, and rock & roll with overlays of acoustic tones. Comprised of twins Zandy and Lexi Fitzgerald, brother Darius and their cousin Jasmine Mullen, the Nashville-based group is a true family affair, evidencing the undeniable soul and musical legacy that flows through the roots of their family tree. Raised within the buzzing creative community of artists and songwriters that Music City has to offer, the band has been careful in selecting their influences. Steering clear of trends and fads, The New Respects demonstrate both their mental and sonic maturity by turning to sounds that have stood the test of time. The band cites Aretha Franklin, The Beatles and Led Zepplin as core influencers of their music, traces of which can all be found within their catchy hooks and heavy grooves.

You may have heard The New Respects while shopping at H&M, Forever 21, Urban Outfitters or other retail stores in addition to song placements on NBC, ESPN, TNT and more. They have been named as one of the Top 10 New Artists You Need to Know by Rolling Stone Magazine, been featured on NPR and played some of the biggest music festivals in 2018. They put on an energetic show that crosses genres and gets the whole crowd dancing.

June 13th

Abingdon Market Pavilion

FREE

All Ages

Show: 7-9:30pm

Opener: Ladybirds

Special Guests: Ladybirds

Ladybirds present a trio of resonant sound layers that lend a uniquely arranged rebirth to old school vibes of traditional singer-songwriter arrangements. The vibrant energy of these surging harmonies leaves your palette with a little Americana and a whole lotta soul. With Sarah lending her multi-instrumental knack, to Khia’s multi-layers of harmony, to Niki’s ear for the arrangements and beats, Ladybirds are just scratching the surface of their element.