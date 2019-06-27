Thursday Jams Presents: Love CANON June 27 Abingdon VA

For Fans of: Acoustic Syndicate, Keller Williams, Infamous Stringdusters

LOVE CANON brings their acoustic-roots sensibilities to the electronic-tinged pop hits of the 80’s and 90’s to create Cover Story, their 4th album, due out on Organic Records July 13, 2018. With Cover Story, LOVE CANON delivers a fresh set of classics, crossing genres to recount music of decades past from the likes of Peter Gabriel, Billy Joel, Depeche Mode, and Paul Simon. The self-produced album hosts a plethora of special guests including Jerry Douglas, Aoife O’Donovan, Keller Williams, Michael Cleveland, and Eric Krasno, among others.

The band’s diehard fans are music lovers first and are drawn to the charismatic and wide-ranging vocal stylings of lead singer and guitarist Jesse Harper matched with banjo master Adam Larrabee, mandolin pickin’ by Andy Thacker, Darrell Muller holding down the low-end on standup bass, and the slick sounds of resonator guitar king Jay Starling on the Beard MA-6. It’s acoustic rock! Acclaimed fiddler Alex Hargreaves [Turtle Island Quartet, Sarah Jarosz] does all of the fiddling on this record with the exception of two tracks, and he occasionally joins them on tour.

As seasoned virtuoso string players who have been touring the mid-Atlantic since 2010, LOVE CANON stays true to the approach, arrangements, and keen artistry of these nostalgic hits. Cover Story was engineered by Rob Evans at Dave Matthews Band's Haunted Hollow Studio in LOVE CANON’s hometown of Charlottesville, Virginia and mixed by Wayne Pooley, Bruce Hornsby’s Engineer/Producer. Cover Story is a follow up to the band’s previous efforts, Greatest Hits Volumes 1-3.

June 27th

Abingdon Market Pavilion

FREE

All Ages

Show: 7-9:30pm

Opener: Virginia Ground

After 10 years apart, Virginia Ground reunited, and within a year, they released their sophomore album, Valley of the Crow. In 2018 they were named a Floyd Fest On the Rise Band. Also in 2018, lead singer and guitarist, Jamen Denton grabbed the overall winning award for his songwriting at the Richard Leigh Songwriter’s Festival held annually in Abingdon, VA. The band’s most recent EP, Radio Songs, self-released by Middle For Records in late 2018, is their most recent work.

These days, Virginia Ground plugs in more at shows as Denton plays lead on electric guitar. But the band never forgets their roots for those old crowd favorites when he picks up the acoustic and blends vocals and sound with original members, Jon McGlocklin on harmonies, Ben Smith on harmonica, and Will Outlaw on trombone, and the newest member, Logan Fritz on bass.