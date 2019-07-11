Thursday Jams Presents: The Happy Fits July 11 Abingdon VA

Abingdon Market Pavilion 100 Remsburg Dr, Abingdon, Virginia 24210

For Fans of: Moon Taxi, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Barnes Courtney, Mt Joy

Fencing champion Ross Monteith and orchestra nerd Calvin Langman didn’t exactly get along in high school. However, a chance conversation about the success of Youtube cover bands brought the two together to pave a road to quick fortune. Their mix of rocking guitars and electric cello created a unique dynamic, blending their love of rock artists like The Black Keys and folk bands like The Violent Femmes. Working on covers grew tiresome, and an emotional break-up soon inspired them to write their first song together. The resulting music produced a youthful and chaotic frenzy of catchy melodies and raw instrumentals. When the band recruited professional gamer Luke Davis to join the band on drums, The Happy Fits were born.

In 2018 the band released their debut Album “Concentrate” independently, working with Pledge Music, VNYL, The Syndicate and Tell All Your Friends PR. They embarked on two successful FULL US Tour which culminated in December selling out the 500 cap venue “House of Independents in Asbury Park NJ.

July 11th

Abingdon Market Pavilion

FREE

All Ages

Show: 7-9:30pm

Opener: Virginia West

