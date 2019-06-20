Thursday Jams Presents: The Commonheart June 20 Abingdon VA

For Fans of: St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Nathaniel Rateliff, Dustbowl Revival

June 20th

Abingdon Market Pavilion

FREE

All Ages

Show: 7-9:30pm

Opener: Magus & The Movers

With gritty vocals over rock riffs and horns, The Commonheart delivers an emotion-packed, soulful sound that lights up any stage. Frontman Clinton Clegg is a powerhouse who commands full attention with his limitless onstage energy and vocal range. The new album "Grown" is a remarkable display of each member's talent interlacing heavy blues, soul, and gospel influence across trumpet, saxophone, keys, guitar, and singers. The Commonheart's sound is a true testament to the past while completely holding its own as one of today's most promising acts.

Psychedelic blues outfit from Johnson City TN. Creating a sound that is fresh with classic roots, The Movers are fronted by singer & blues guitarist Magus Vaughn. Their highly energetic live show features ripping cigar-box slide guitar painted over danceable rhythms & electric soul music.