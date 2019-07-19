Thunder Moon Party

It's a Sky Bar FIRST!
Friday, July 19th join us in the Sky to see DJ Might-E battle it out with Co-Pilot & El Capone at our Full Moon Party!
Kevin Bell will be our MC!
Make sure to book your VIP sections now! 757.756.0354
Doors open at 10pm!
Sky Bar 3001 Atlantic Ave, Virginia 23451
