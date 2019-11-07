Three Perspectives on Anti-Semitism

Come join us for an important panel discussion and conversation on anti-Semitism as presented from the local, regional, national, and international perspectives. Learn about what is being done to identify, prevent, and address anti-Semitic activities and how organizations and individuals of all ages, backgrounds and faiths can be proactive and help.

We will hear from three expert speakers, then engage in a question-and-answer period.

Dr. Jamelle S. Wilson, Dean, School of Professional and Continuing Studies at the University of Richmond will moderate this event.

This event is co-sponsored by the University of Richmond’s Osher Institute for Lifelong Learning, the Jewish Community Federation of Richmond, and the Carole and Marcus Weinstein Jewish Community Center.

This event is FREE and open to the public, but registration is required at osher.richmond.edu.