Thos. Moser Announces President’s Weekend Inventory Sale February 16-18 with Up to 60% Off

Thos. Moser’s Washington, DC Showroom is holding an inventory sale during the upcoming President’s Weekend featuring more than 100 floor samples with up to 60% off. Substantial savings on dining room sets, stools, lounge chairs, bedroom sets, office furniture, and more.

This offer is valid in the DC Showroom only. Visit Saturday, February 16 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday, February 17 from 12-5 p.m., and Monday, February 18 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. to take advantage of the savings. 1028 33rd St., NW, Washington, DC 20007.

Meet Aaron Moser, President and CEO of Thos. Moser and son of founder Tom Moser, on Saturday to learn more about the Handmade American Furniture.

For more information, go to https://www.thosmoser.com/showroom/washington-dc/ and https://business.facebook.com/events/667505420433112/.

Thos. Moser Washington, DC Showroom 1028 33rd Street NW, Washington D.C., District of Columbia 20007
202-793-2606
