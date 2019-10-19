Thomas Jefferson, Architect: Palladian Models, Democratic Principles, and the Conflict of Ideals

to Google Calendar - Thomas Jefferson, Architect: Palladian Models, Democratic Principles, and the Conflict of Ideals - 2019-10-19 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Thomas Jefferson, Architect: Palladian Models, Democratic Principles, and the Conflict of Ideals - 2019-10-19 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Thomas Jefferson, Architect: Palladian Models, Democratic Principles, and the Conflict of Ideals - 2019-10-19 10:00:00 iCalendar - Thomas Jefferson, Architect: Palladian Models, Democratic Principles, and the Conflict of Ideals - 2019-10-19 10:00:00

Chrysler Museum of Art 1 Memorial Place, Virginia 23510

A new exhibition explores how Thomas Jefferson conveyed ideals of liberty and democracy in his architectural designs, while at the same time owning slaves. The exhibition explores this divergence alongside his extraordinary architectural influence.

Info

Chrysler Museum of Art 1 Memorial Place, Virginia 23510 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, History
757-664-6200
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Thomas Jefferson, Architect: Palladian Models, Democratic Principles, and the Conflict of Ideals - 2019-10-19 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Thomas Jefferson, Architect: Palladian Models, Democratic Principles, and the Conflict of Ideals - 2019-10-19 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Thomas Jefferson, Architect: Palladian Models, Democratic Principles, and the Conflict of Ideals - 2019-10-19 10:00:00 iCalendar - Thomas Jefferson, Architect: Palladian Models, Democratic Principles, and the Conflict of Ideals - 2019-10-19 10:00:00
Take A Ride

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular