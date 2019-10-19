A new exhibition explores how Thomas Jefferson conveyed ideals of liberty and democracy in his architectural designs, while at the same time owning slaves. The exhibition explores this divergence alongside his extraordinary architectural influence.
Thomas Jefferson, Architect: Palladian Models, Democratic Principles, and the Conflict of Ideals
Chrysler Museum of Art 1 Memorial Place, Virginia 23510
Chrysler Museum of Art 1 Memorial Place, Virginia 23510
Art & Exhibitions, History
Oct 1, 2019Nov 12, 2019
Oct 3, 2019
