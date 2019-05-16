Third Thursday at the Glass Studio

Chrysler Museum of Art 1 Memorial Place, Virginia 23510

Thursday, May 16 at 8 p.m.

Get ready for an exhilarating evening of performance and glassmaking with artist Skitch Manion. Admission is free for Museum Members and $5 for all others. Advance tickets are required and available at chrysler.org.

Chrysler Museum of Art 1 Memorial Place, Virginia 23510
