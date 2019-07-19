Third Friday BBQ and Music Series

to Google Calendar - Third Friday BBQ and Music Series - 2019-07-19 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Third Friday BBQ and Music Series - 2019-07-19 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Third Friday BBQ and Music Series - 2019-07-19 17:00:00 iCalendar - Third Friday BBQ and Music Series - 2019-07-19 17:00:00

Courthouse Creek Cider (Maidens, VA) 1581 Maidens Rd, Maidens, Virginia 23102

Live music by Old Money, delicious eats by Wahoo BBQ , friends and good times! Join us for our Third Friday Music and Food Summer Series at the Farm!

Info

Courthouse Creek Cider (Maidens, VA) 1581 Maidens Rd, Maidens, Virginia 23102 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink Event, Kids & Family
to Google Calendar - Third Friday BBQ and Music Series - 2019-07-19 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Third Friday BBQ and Music Series - 2019-07-19 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Third Friday BBQ and Music Series - 2019-07-19 17:00:00 iCalendar - Third Friday BBQ and Music Series - 2019-07-19 17:00:00
See What's Inside

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular