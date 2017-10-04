Third Coast Percussion | Workshop: WAVES

Third through sixth grades

Open to public and private schools, and homeschool families; tailored to the Virginia Standards of Learning

The WAVES program (Wonder, Arts, Vibration, Engineering, Science) is an interactive educational presentation exploring the scientific and musical properties of sound waves. The

four members of Third Coast Percussion perform music, teach students about sound waves using app-based technology and video projections, then pass out custom-designed percussion instruments to all audience members and teach the audience to perform a piece of music together with Third Coast Percussion.

Free; registration required. To learn more and reserve your seats, visit thirdcoastwaves.eventbrite.com.