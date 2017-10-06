Third Coast Percussion: “Lyrical Geometry”

Chicago-based Third Coast Percussion has forged a unique path in the musical landscape with virtuosic, energetic performances that celebrate the extraordinary depth and breadth of musical possibilities in the world of percussion. “Lyrical Geometry” highlights the ensemble’s most exciting recent work, featuring music from their Grammy-winning 2016 album of Steve Reich’s work, new works written for the ensemble by acclaimed composers Glenn Kotche (band Wilco’s percussionist) and Augusta Read Thomas, and Third Coast Percussion’s own original music.