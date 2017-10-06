Third Coast Percussion: “Lyrical Geometry”

to Google Calendar - Third Coast Percussion: “Lyrical Geometry” - 2017-10-06 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Third Coast Percussion: “Lyrical Geometry” - 2017-10-06 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Third Coast Percussion: “Lyrical Geometry” - 2017-10-06 19:30:00 iCalendar - Third Coast Percussion: “Lyrical Geometry” - 2017-10-06 19:30:00

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061

Chicago-based Third Coast Percussion has forged a unique path in the musical landscape with virtuosic, energetic performances that celebrate the extraordinary depth and breadth of musical possibilities in the world of percussion. “Lyrical Geometry” highlights the ensemble’s most exciting recent work, featuring music from their Grammy-winning 2016 album of Steve Reich’s work, new works written for the ensemble by acclaimed composers Glenn Kotche (band Wilco’s percussionist) and Augusta Read Thomas, and Third Coast Percussion’s own original music.

Info

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061 View Map

Concerts & Live Music

Visit Event Website

5402315300

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Third Coast Percussion: “Lyrical Geometry” - 2017-10-06 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Third Coast Percussion: “Lyrical Geometry” - 2017-10-06 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Third Coast Percussion: “Lyrical Geometry” - 2017-10-06 19:30:00 iCalendar - Third Coast Percussion: “Lyrical Geometry” - 2017-10-06 19:30:00

Full Throttle Subscribe

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular