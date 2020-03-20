Third Annual Connector Conference

The Connector Conference offers a chance to network and gain insights from established women entrepreneurs from around the DMV area. The theme of the conference this year is reconnecting with your mission, message, and motivation.

Topics include:

The (S)hero's Journey: Your One Life

Regaining Confidence and Finding Momentum when Facing Procrastination, Overthinking, or Perfectionism

It's not you, It's YOU

Finding Your DRIVE: Making Forward Momentum in Your Business and Life

Brainstorm and Implement One Month's Worth of Social Media Content in an Hour

And so much more!

When: Friday, March 20, 2020 from 8am - 4pm.

Continental breakfast, lunch, and copious amounts of coffee/water/tea will be provided.

Attendees will hear from 4 main stage speakers

Attendees will have an hour long breakout session that is more focused on a specific topic of their choosing

Attendees will have the opportunity to sit in on a panel where a group of 4 inspiring and strategic DC/MD/VA women business owners tell all.

Where: Riverside, 21631 Ridgetop Circle, Suite 100, Sterling VA 20166