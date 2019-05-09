Theo Croker Quintet

This young trumpeter, singer, and bandleader has deep roots in jazz and the vision to see beyond the art form. The grandson of jazz trumpet legend Doc Cheatham, Croker has earned the attention of top musicians including Wynton Marsalis, Roy Hargrove and many more; and legendary vocalist Dee Dee Bridgewater produced his most recent recording, Escape Velocity, a sprawling, genre-bending journey through bop, soul, funk, R&B, and beyond. In addition to his love for jazz, he writes and produces hip-hop, rap, film scores, and contemporary classical, among other forms. Hear this groundbreaking artist in his Virginia Arts Festival debut!