This young trumpeter, singer, and bandleader has deep roots in jazz and the vision to see beyond the art form. The grandson of jazz trumpet legend Doc Cheatham, Croker has earned the attention of top musicians including Wynton Marsalis, Roy Hargrove and many more; and legendary vocalist Dee Dee Bridgewater produced his most recent recording, Escape Velocity, a sprawling, genre-bending journey through bop, soul, funk, R&B, and beyond. In addition to his love for jazz, he writes and produces hip-hop, rap, film scores, and contemporary classical, among other forms. Hear this groundbreaking artist in his Virginia Arts Festival debut!
Theo Croker Quintet
Zeiders American Dream Theater 4509 Commerce St. , Virginia Beach, Virginia 23462
Zeiders American Dream Theater 4509 Commerce St. , Virginia Beach, Virginia 23462 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
Apr 4, 2019
Most Popular
Mexico's Secret Coast
Explore Nayarit state. Read more
Tacos Take Flight
Punch up your next Taco Tuesday with global recipes and textures. Read more
High Performance
Furniture handcrafted by Richmond-based McKinnon & Harris is designed to go the distance. Read more