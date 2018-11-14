Theatre Re: "The Nature of Forgetting"

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061

Conceived and directed by Guillaume Pigé

Born at the intersection of art and science, "The Nature of Forgetting" bursts with creativity, joy, and heartache. Theatre Re collaborated with London neuroscientist Kate Jeffery to create a moving articulation of the countless dimensions of memory and amnesia, linking science with real life experiences. Through physical theatre and compelling live music, "The Nature of Forgetting" tells the story of Tom, a middle-aged father struggling in the early stages of dementia. The piece, and Tom’s memories, are a life-affirming journey into a weakened mind, where broken does not have to mean defeated. It is a journey of shining humanity and the celebration of a life well lived. "The Nature of Forgetting" premiered in January 2017 at the London International Mime Festival and ran to acclaim in August 2017 at the Edinburgh Fringe.

