Theatre Lovett's "The Girl Who Forgot to Sing Badly"

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061

From Dublin, Ireland, ingenious performer Louis Lovett leads the audience on an untamed adventure. Complete with a jack-in-the-box set, this solo theatre show details Peggy's trek across snowy lands and wild seas. As Peggy tries to save the day, the audience learns about love, loss, the reassurance of goats, and the courage to sing gloriously on- or off-key.

Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
