The Women of Hollywood

Explore the role that women's groups played in Hollywood Cemetery's history from the Civil War to the present. Visit grave sites of women who were educators, authors, preservationists, suffragists and humanitarians. Meet at the Hollywood Cemetery entrance at Cherry and Albemarle streets, near the rear of the stone structure to the left. Please note that this tour is 1.5 to 2 miles and involves several inclines. Comfortable shoes and water are recommended.

$15 per person

$5 for Valentine Members

Walk-ups welcome.

Cash or check.

On-street parking.

This tour is presented as part of the Richmond History Tours program, a service of the Valentine. We offer a full schedule of walking and bus tours of city neighborhoods, waterways, parks, retail districts, historic sites and battlefields. Led by a master guide, a Richmond History Tour is the best way to experience the city's rich past, present and future.