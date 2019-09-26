“The U.S. Nuclear Posture: Challenges and Issues in Ensuring Peace and Strategic Stability"

The Jefferson Hotel 101 West Franklin Street, Virginia 23298

The Richmond World Affairs Council hosts an evening with former Assistant Secretary of Defense Guy Roberts.

Topic: "The U.S. Nuclear Posture: Challenges and Issues in Maintaining a Safe and Effective Nuclear Deterrent to Ensure Peace and Strategic Stability."

The United States faces an extraordinarily complex and dangerous global security environment, in which the central challenge to our prosperity and security is the reemergence of long-term strategic competition with China and Russia, which seek to overturn the long-standing rules-based international order and change territorial borders. The recent Nuclear Posture Review is the first to tailor the deterrence posture to the specific threats we see and need to be addressed.

This lecture will address our current global threat environment, how the NPR addresses it and the challenges it is confronted with.

The Honorable Guy Roberts was, until recently, the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Nuclear, Chemical, and Biological Defense Programs, and the principal advisor to the Secretary of Defense on matters concerning nuclear, chemical and biological defense programs.

