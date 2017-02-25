The Travelers are newly reformed and are returning to the Lucketts stage. The combined portfolios of four veteran bluegrass band members include the Country Gentlemen, the Lynn Morris Band, the Legends of the Potomac and the Johnson Mountain Boys. Norman Wright (on mandolin), Tom Adams (on guitar), Marshall Wilborn (on bass), and Kevin Church (on banjo) bring blue chip bluegrass credentials to the Lucketts stage for their debut performance.

Doors at 6:00pm. Show at 7:00pm. Snacks available. $15.00 cash.

http://luckettsbluegrass.org