The Travelers

to Google Calendar - The Travelers - 2017-02-25 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Travelers - 2017-02-25 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Travelers - 2017-02-25 19:00:00 iCalendar - The Travelers - 2017-02-25 19:00:00

Luckett's Community Center 42361 Luckett's Road, Leesburg, Virginia 20176

The Travelers are newly reformed and are returning to the Lucketts stage. The combined portfolios of four veteran bluegrass band members include the Country Gentlemen, the Lynn Morris Band, the Legends of the Potomac and the Johnson Mountain Boys. Norman Wright (on mandolin), Tom Adams (on guitar), Marshall Wilborn (on bass), and Kevin Church (on banjo) bring blue chip bluegrass credentials to the Lucketts stage for their debut performance.

Doors at 6:00pm. Show at 7:00pm. Snacks available. $15.00 cash.

http://luckettsbluegrass.org

Info

Luckett's Community Center 42361 Luckett's Road, Leesburg, Virginia 20176 View Map

Concerts & Live Music

Visit Event Website

to Google Calendar - The Travelers - 2017-02-25 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Travelers - 2017-02-25 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Travelers - 2017-02-25 19:00:00 iCalendar - The Travelers - 2017-02-25 19:00:00

Travel With Us (Subscribe)

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular