Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts presents:

“The Spirit of A Woman: A Celebration of Women in the Arts”

Opening Reception: Thursday, MARCH 2 at 5:30pm – 7:30pm

On View: March 2 – March 31

FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.

Sponsored by Davenport & Company

An exhibit showcasing women artists opens March 2 at the Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts. “The Spirit of A Woman: A Celebration of Women in the Arts” features a variety of works by women from Virginia and northeast North Carolina.

“March is Women’s History Month and March 8 is International Women’s Day, so we thought it was appropriate for our two galleries to feature women artists this month,” noted Sandy Hart, Gallery Coordinator.

Painters, sculptors, photographers, fiber artists, and more will have works on display, explained Pat Eelman, Gallery Coordinator.

The opening reception is Thursday, March 2 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and the exhibit is on view until March 31. The Galleries are open Tuesday through Saturday, 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and there is no admission charge.

INFORMATION: 757.923. 0003 or www.SuffolkCenter.org

FACEBOOK EVENT PAGE: https://www.facebook.com/events/1751645931818987/

Where: Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts

110 W. Finney Avenue, Suffolk VA 23434