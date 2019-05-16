The Schultz Theatre & School Of Performing Arts presents Snow White & The Seven Dwarfs

J. Frank Hillyard Middle School 226 Hawks Hill Drive, Virginia 22815

The Schultz Theatre & School Of Performing Arts presents Snow White & The Seven Dwarfs Performing in the J. Frank Hillyard Middle School auditorium at J. Frank Hillyard Middle School 226 Hawks Hill Drive Broadway Virginia 22815. Snow White & The Seven Dwarfs Adapted From The Brothers Grimm By Catherine Bush Original music composed by Tonya Holland Directed by Ron Smith. Performance dates are Thursday May 16 at 7:00 PM Friday May 17 at 7:00 PM Saturday May 18 at 7:00 PM Sunday May 19 at 3:00 PM Tickets Online at www.schultztheatre.com online ticket sales close one hour prior to event. Tickets at the door: Adults $15 & $13 for students through High School and College students with a current college ID and seniors 65 and older. 

J. Frank Hillyard Middle School 226 Hawks Hill Drive, Virginia 22815
