Artist-jeweler Jean Schlumberger transformed 20th-century fashion with his sculptural designs for vibrant and whimsical jewelry and accessories inspired by nature. From crafting costume jewelry for designer Elsa Schiaparelli in 1930s Paris to heading his own private salon at New York’s Tiffany & Co. in the 1950s and ’60s, Schlumberger was known for inventive interpretations of animal and botanical subjects and iconic pieces that came to define mid-century chic. His witty designs for objects ranging from cigarette cases and pill boxes to brooches, necklaces, and bracelets were popular with some of the most celebrated women of the day and are among the highlights of the Rachel Lambert Mellon Collection of Jean Schlumberger at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts.

Through this exhibition of 145 works, VMFA celebrates the generosity of Rachel Lambert Mellon, a noted horticulturalist, philanthropist, and longtime supporter of the museum. With Mrs. Mellon’s extraordinary gift, VMFA now holds the largest and most comprehensive public collection of jewelry and art objects by this renowned French designer. These works of art—many of which are on public display for the first time—collectively reveal the dedication to perfection and beauty, dazzling imagination, and clarity of vision that united the artist and his great patron.