"The Nutcracker" from Northern Virginia Ballet & Academy of Russian Ballet

Start your holiday season off with Northern Virginia Ballet & Academy of Russian Ballet’s traditional production of this beloved classic ballet at the Hylton Performing Arts Center. Join Clara on her enchanted journey through waltzing snowflakes and the kingdom of the Sugar Plum Fairy. The production features exquisite costuming, Russian hand-painted sets, and talented and award-winning dancers create one of the region’s most magnificent and anticipated productions. Two performances on November 27th at 2:00pm and 6:00pm

Prices: $35 adults; $25 seniors 55+ and youth (18 and younger)