THE MACHINE PERFORMS PINK FLOYD AT THE NATIONAL

For close to 30 years, The Machine has forged reputation of excellence, extending the legacy of Pink Floyd, while creating another legacy all their own selling out theaters, large clubs and casinos across North and Central America, Europe and Asia. They have also appeared at renowned music festivals such as Bonnaroo, Riverbend, Gathering of the Vibes, Buffalo's Artpark, and Germany’s Rock of Ages. Additionally, the quartet has shared the stage with full symphony orchestras, including the Atlanta, Detroit, Pittsburgh and San Diego Symphonies.

The New York based band focuses on making every show an authentic experience performing a diverse mix of Pink Floyd’s extensive 15-album repertoire complete with faithful renditions of popular hits as well as obscure gems. The Machine’s stellar musicianship, dramatic lighting and video, and their passionate delivery set them above and beyond the rest. Lead singer and guitarist Joe Pascarell's knowledge of the Pink Floyd catalog, as well as his passion for live performance, is unparalleled; his ability to accurately sing both the Waters and Gilmour parts is uncanny. Rolling Stone Magazine once said, “The Machine duplicates the sound and hits of Pink Floyd with chilling accuracy.”

The Machine comprises Joe Pascarell (lead guitar and lead vocals), Tahrah Cohen (drums), Ryan Ball (bass guitar and vocals) and Scott Chasolen (keyboards and vocals).

For more information: http://www.themachinelive.com/