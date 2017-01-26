The Landscape Architecture Legacy of Dan Kiley

The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design 2501 2501 Monument Avenue, Virginia 23220

Dan Kiley (1912-2004) was one of the most important and influential modernist landscape architects of the 20th century. During his extensive career, he worked with equally significant architects, including Eero Saarinen, Louis Kahn, and I.M. Pei, to create internationally acknowledged design icons. This traveling photographic exhibition and retrospective features forty-five vibrant photographs, which chronicle the current state of 27 of Kiley’s more than 1,000 projects worldwide.

The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design 2501 2501 Monument Avenue, Virginia 23220

