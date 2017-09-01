“The Instability Of Nothing” Art By Davana Robedee

Exhibit in the Craddock-Terry Gallery September 1st - October 13th.

Davana’s work is often interactive and eversurprising contemporary work. The installation ensures to be a sophisticated surprise. Her resume of exhibitions includes international shows. Her work has been showcased in Germany, UK and national galleries including the Kimmel Harding Nelson Center for the Arts and the AC Institute.

Artist Statement

My artwork is created and operates under the theory that all physical objects possess consciousness. Using theoretical physics and spiritualism as inspiration, I create definitions for the nature of the Universe. In that regard, I am the maker of pseudo-science. By leveling the hierarchy between human and object, I envision a Universe where the human mind and its surroundings are not disjointed entities, but integrated structures that support a more compassionate worldview.

Rather than using my objects to simply create an experience, I am interested in creating objects that transfer experience from one individual to another.

The object becomes an access point to another living being- a confrontation with another consciousness. Through the transference of spirit, energy, and essence my forms comment on the notion that life is more than just an interaction of physical material, but an amalgamation of conscious thought.