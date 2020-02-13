The 2016 Tony Award winner for Best Musical Revival, “The Color Purple” re-imagines the epic story of a young woman’s journey to love and triumph in the American South. With a soul-raising, Grammy-winning score of jazz, gospel, ragtime, and blues, “The Color Purple” gives an exhilarating new spirit to this Pulitzer Prize-winning story. Experience the exhilarating power of this Tony-winning triumph that “New York Magazine” calls “one of the greatest revivals ever.”
“The Color Purple”
Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061
Theater & Dance
Aug 29, 2019
Aug 27, 2019
