The 2016 Tony Award winner for Best Musical Revival, “The Color Purple” re-imagines the epic story of a young woman’s journey to love and triumph in the American South. With a soul-raising, Grammy-winning score of jazz, gospel, ragtime, and blues, “The Color Purple” gives an exhilarating new spirit to this Pulitzer Prize-winning story. Experience the exhilarating power of this Tony-winning triumph that “New York Magazine” calls “one of the greatest revivals ever.”