"The Color of No" Exhibition at the Visual Arts Center of Richmond

Visual Arts Center of Richmond 1812 W Main St, Richmond, Virginia 23220

(Ongoing) The Visual Arts Center of Richmond opens the exhibition, “The Color of No,” which showcases more than 40 tapestries produced by artist Susan Iverson over the last five years. The exhibition runs from April 12-June 2, 2019.

Visual Arts Center of Richmond 1812 W Main St, Richmond, Virginia 23220
Art & Exhibitions, Kids & Family
