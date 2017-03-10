The Bonita Lestina Old Town Hall Performance Series

The Old Town Hall Performance Series is sponsored by the City of Fairfax Commission on the Arts. The performances begin at 8:00 PM October through April, on the second and fourth Fridays of the month (except Government holidays). All performances are free and open to the public. Please come early as there are no booked tickets and it is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Síor-Óg was formed in 2002 and performs primarily traditional Irish tunes, songs, dances and verse. Síor-Óg also performs Celtic music from such places as Scotland, Wales, and the Asturian and Galician regions of Spain. The group also has an extensive repertoire of Civil War music, songs and poems; a lovely collection of Celtic Baroque tunes and songs; and some wonderful Appalachian tunes and Christmas songs.

Síor-Óg is Jean Mulherin, a Peabody Institute graduate in violin and vocal performance. Marsha Kelly is on classical guitar and vocals. Marsha has a Master of Music in guitar performance from Southern Methodist University and has studied at Musica en Compostela in Santiago de Compostela, Spain, with Jose Thomas and Andres Segovia. Howard Rhile is a composer and an arranger of Irish and Baroque music who attended the Temple University School of Music. His arrangements have been used by The President’s Own at The White House. He plays a variety of Irish whistles.

The group’s name ("forever young" in Irish Gaelic) reflects the music which has been played in Ireland for at least 350 years. The music evokes Ireland's abundant and varied musical heritage in the form of traditional reels, jigs, slip jigs, slides, clan marches, polkas, hornpipes and slow airs. Síor-Óg’s songs draw upon the rich history and legends of Ireland for inspiration. The band often includes in its performances examples of Ireland's rich store of poetry and is often joined in performances by a storyteller and dancers from local dance schools who put on a spectacular display of Irish step dancing. Síor-Óg has performed at many venues including The Irish Embassy. For the last nine years, the group has presented “A Celtic Christmas” in the City.